Joseph D. Swithin, Sr.



Joseph Donald Swithin, Sr., age 96, passed away peacefully at his home on June 6, 2019. Joe was born in Joliet. He served in the Army Air Corps in China Burma India Theater during World War II and later worked for the Federal Government at the Joliet Arsenal in budgeting and procurement, finishing his career at Argonne National Laboratories. He was a founding member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.



Joe is survived by his wife of 72 years, Shirley L. (Barnes) Swithin; three children Kay Morey, Joe (Vicki) Swithin; and Karen (Ralph) Westendorf; 8 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents David and Myra (Bennett) Swithin; brothers Charles, William, Norman, and Robert; and sisters Merle (Larry) Carlson, Lola Swithin, and Betty (Harold) Willard.



Funeral services for Joe will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1015 Winthrop Ave, Joliet. Rev. Matthew T. Robinson officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Westminster Presbyterian Church would be appreciated. Published in The Herald-News from June 14 to June 17, 2019