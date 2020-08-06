1/1
Joseph E. Birsa
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Birsa

Born: July 10, 1923

Died: July 27, 2020

Joseph "Joe" Birsa, passed on July 27, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida, shortly after celebrating his recent 97th birthday. Survived by his brother, David (Bill) Birsa, two sisters in law Mary Lou (David) and Ann (Art), nieces Leanne Murray, Anita, Beth and Christie Birsa and nephew Gary Birsa. Laid to rest at his Parish, in the St. John XXIII Catholic Church Memorial Garden.

Born Joseph Edward Birsa on July 10, 1923. Joe resided in Rockdale, IL, attended St. Joseph Joliet Grade School and Joliet Township High School. After his Naval service in the South Pacific during World War II, Joe opened The Porthole Tavern in Rockdale, IL with his brother Art. The two brothers later opened and operated the Joliet Franksville Restaurant, where Joe knew many repeat customers not only by name but also by their regular order. Joe retired to Fort Myers, Florida in 1981.

Joe was involved in auto racing from the early fifties on, active in U.A.R.A. Midget Auto Racing and also drove Stock Cars on tracks around the Midwest. He was a member of the 1983 U.S.A.C. Dirt Championship Racing team, sponsored by his lifelong friend, Tim Delrose. In 2005 Joe was inducted into the Mazon Speed Bowl - Grundy County Speedway Hall of Fame.

Joe remained youthful at heart, active and independent throughout his 97 years. He stayed involved and in contact with his nieces and nephews and their children and enjoyed corresponding including text messaging! He was a devout Catholic his entire life. He enjoyed daily mass and the rosary, offering prayer intentions for so many family and friends, he said it required more than just one rosary per day to cover everyone.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic church, Rockdale IL.

Racers Prayer

Lord I pray as I race today

Keep me safe along the way.

Not only me but others too

As they perform the jobs they do.

I know GOD, that in the race

I, the driver, must set the pace.

Help me Lord along the way.

Although I know I am a sinner,

Help me to believe,

that with God you're always a winner.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home
9231 Cypress Lake Drive
Fort Myers, FL 33919
2394814341
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved