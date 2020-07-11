Joseph E. Mostyn
Born: March 19, 1927; in Lockport, IL
Died: July 5, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Age 93 of Joliet and formerly a long-time resident of Plainfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
Born March 19, 1927 in Lockport, Joseph was a son of James and Nora (Rooney) Mostyn.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley; children: Kathy (the late Keith) Schacht of Waterville, Iowa, Mike (Diane) Mostyn of Shorewood and Sharon (Charles Keeney) Mostyn of Joliet; grandchildren: Renee Mostyn and Brian (Julie) Mostyn, and great-grandson: Nathan Joseph Mostyn, all of Shorewood; brothers-in-law: Donald Welsh and James Tijan, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, James and Nora, brother in infancy: John Mostyn and brother: James (Madelyn) Mostyn; sisters: Lorraine "Bub" (Robert) Fox, Lenora "Sis" (George) Kirman and Mary "Mae" Welsh, and mother and father-in-law: Edna and George Tijan.
Joe retired from Natural Gas Pipeline with 29 years of service. He proudly served in the United States Army from January 1955 to December 1956. During his time in the service, he was promoted to Sergeant and qualified as a marksman. He was stationed in Europe over those 2 years.
Joe was a long-time farmer of the family farm from boyhood into his 80's where he truly loved the work and to work. His work ethic was instilled into his children, grandchildren and the farming nephews. Along with farming and working for the gas company, Joe was always our Mr. Fix-it from needing a perspective on how to do something or rolling up his sleeves and never afraid to try. He could do just about anything he set his mind to from home to auto repairs. Joe's main loves were his family, especially his grandchildren, Renee and Brian and great-grandson, Nathan.
Joe will greatly be missed as he was also a very generous charitable man always giving and willing to help a good cause and giving us the common sense of Christian responsibility.
A special thanks to his daughter Sharon and son-in-law Chuck for their dedication to him during his last year of illness.
Per Joe's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date and Joe will be laid to rest in Plainfield Township Cemetery.
Obituary and tribute wall for Joseph Mostyn are available at tezakfunerahome.com
