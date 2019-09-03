|
Joseph Earl Smith
Born: February 27, 1954; in Youngstown, OH
Died: August 27, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Minister Joseph Earl (Hughes) Smith, affectionately known as "Joe" was born February 27, 1954 to Johnnie Hughes and Johnnie B. Smith in Youngstown, Ohio.
He was employed for a number of years at U.S. Steel Corporation and Norwalk. Joe enjoyed traveling. Joe was a great entrepreneur and operated his own Lawn Care service for many years.
Joe is preceded in death by his biological father, Johnnie Hughes; step-father, James Smith and mother, Johnnie B. Smith.
Joe departed this life on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Joliet, Illinois.
Joe is survived by his daughter, Dedra (Michael) Gulley of Phoenix, AZ; former wife, Wilma "Cookie" Lindsey and to this union, an extended family was affectionately embraced including, Al (Tarneka) Mabry, Travanna (Devon) Baker, Ishaunda, Arlisha, Erris, Adonnis and Shaniqua; a very special "Paw Paw" to Jakeise, also known as "Mr. Little." He is also survived by his brother, Alvin (Ava) Smith; sisters, Devera McCullum and Denita (Ronald) Draper; grandson, Gregory Allen Smith; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, friends and his Church Family; special friends, Deacon Johnny Seals, Deacon Burnell Holman, Antoniao Bouie, Linda Jackson, Mary and Grady Dickson, Thelma and Albert Miller, Ms. Joe Bessie Harris and too many more to name.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Shiloh Baptist Church, 18101 W. Oak Ave.. Lockport, IL, Pastor Richard D. House. Service at 7:00 PM, Pastor Cornell Ervins, officiating. Private interment.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 3, 2019