Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Joseph Edward Bilotta Sr.

Joseph Edward Bilotta Sr. Obituary
Joseph Edward Bilotta Sr.

Age 78 passed away Sunday June 2, 2019 at his residence in Romeoville. A proud Italian, Joe?s Father was from Calabria Italy, making him first generation born in the U.S. He is survived by his loving wife Sharon Bilotta; children Joseph (Michelle) Bilotta Jr., Frank (Bridget) Bilotta, Jim (Elizabeth) Bilotta and Sharon Stemke also grandchildren Chris, Sydney, Brendan, Kyle, Jake, Kayley, Zach, Ellie, Ryan and Nola. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Leigh Bilotta, brother Frank and a sister Elizabeth. Visitation will be Thursday June 6, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm at Anderson Memorial Chapel, 606 Townhall Dr., Romeoville, IL 60446. Funeral Mass will be held at 10am, Friday June 7, 2019 at St. Mary of Gostyn, 444 Wilson St., Downers Grove, IL. Services conclude at the church

(815) 886-2323 (andersonmemorialhomes.com)
Published in The Herald-News on June 5, 2019
