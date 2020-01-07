The Herald-News Obituaries
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Joseph Edward Curry Obituary
Joseph Edward Curry IV

Born: November 22, 2006

Died: January 3, 2020

Joseph Edward Curry IV left us suddenly on January 3, 2020, Joey (Munch) was born November 22, 2006 in Joliet IL. He attended Reed Custer Middle School and excelled in everything he did. At age 13 he leaves behind Father Joseph Curry III, Mother Amber Curry, his Sister Mackenzie Curry and many other family members. Joey loved playing his Cornet, gaming, and most of all Munch and Mack were an inseparable force. His life was full of love from Grandparents, Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins, this love was unlike any other and he now loves us from heaven. Joey will forever be in our thoughts and will always be here with us. We will be having a viewing at Blackburn, Giegerich, Sonntag Funeral Home 1500 Black Road Joliet Il. 60435, (815)744-4444. Viewing will be from 3-7 pm on January 8, 2020 with a short service to follow, afterwards Joey will be resting comfortably at home.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 7, 2020
