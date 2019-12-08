The Herald-News Obituaries
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dennis Church
1214 S. Hamilton St.
Lockport, IL
View Map
Joseph F. Nichele Obituary
Joseph F. Nichele

Age 90, late of Lockport passed away peacefully Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Born in Lockport and a lifelong Lockport resident. Retired in 1993 from Lockport Township High School where he was the Supervisor of maintenance and grounds for 32 dedicated years. A very proud United States Korean War Veteran. Member of the Lockport VFW post #5788, Lockport Moose Lodge #1557, Lockport American Legion John Olson Post #19 and lifelong member of St. Dennis Catholic Church.

Preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Nichele (January 2019); parents, Albert and Emma (nee Fracaro) Nichele; a sister, Mary (late Joseph) Bertani.

Survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary (nee Olznoi); devoted daughter, Linda (William) Howard; six grandchildren, John (Katie) and Joseph (Kelly) Nichele, Ashley (Thomas) White, William (Dustin), Matthew (Michal) and Daniel (Colleen) Howard; seven adored great grandchildren and baby Nichele on the way.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Dennis Catholic Church, Lockport would be greatly appreciated.

Everyone will meet at St. Dennis Church 1214 S. Hamilton St. Lockport, IL., 60441 for Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:00am. Interment Lockport City Cemetery, Lockport.

Visitation in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel 1105 E. 9th St. Lockport, IL., 60441 on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 8, 2019
