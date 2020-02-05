|
Joseph F. Olsen, Sr.
Born: October 13, 1942
Died: January 31, 2020
Age 77 of Minooka. Joe passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 with his family by his side.
Joe was born October 13, 1942 in Geneseo, Illinois, to Olaf and Jennie (De Lille) Olsen. He was raised and educated in Minooka and then proudly served four years in the United States Marine Corps, serving two of those years in SE Asia. Upon his return, Joe married his long-time love, Mary (Durham) in 1964 and they raised three children. He was an Electrical Lineman for IBEW Local 9 for 40 years until his retirement. Joe was a well-respected, hardworking and dedicated family man who loved being outdoors. He will be remembered for his work ethic, great sense of humor and selflessness that he carried throughout his life. Joe will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Joe is survived by his children: Tara Vertin, Joseph Olsen, Jr. and Michael Olsen; grandchildren: Phillip and Kyle Vertin, Grant, Rachel and Claire Olsen, and Abigail and Samantha Olsen; brother: Gary (Judy) Olsen; brother-in-law: Eddie (Helen) Durham and sisters-in-law: Cherie (Guy) Surprise and Pat Olsen. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 53 years, Mary Olsen in 2017; daughter-in-law: Julie A. Olsen (nee Skuta); brother: Ronald Olsen; a sister at birth; mother and father-in-law: William and Laura Durham; step-father-in-law: Lou Hartwick; brother-in-law: Bill Durham (survived by Luanna) and sister-in-law: Laurie Becker.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. A celebration of Joe's life will continue on Friday, February 7, 2020 with closing prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:30 a.m. then processing to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Minooka for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment with full military honors will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Joe's memory to: Operation Care Package, PO Box 175, Manhattan, IL 60442.
Arrangements entrusted to:
