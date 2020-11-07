Carol and Family,



I am very sad to read of Joe’s passing. I hired into Caterpillar on June 24, 1963 as an Electrical Engineer for Research. In September 1966, the Computer and Controls Group I was in, moved from Building W in East Peoria, IL to Building E, at the Caterpillar Technical Center in Mossville, IL. The group became the Controls and Fluid Mechanics Group. Sometime after that, I met Joe when one of my projects needed an engine test cell in Building L, where Joe worked. I left the Technical Center in March 1973 to work at Production Technology, Inc., a Caterpillar subsidiary (Inertia Welders). Also, Joe and I had conversations at local IEEE meetings. In my Junior year (1962) at Michigan State University, I joined the American Institute of Electrical Engineers (AIEE) which became part of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) in 1963.



I hope your many happy memories will help you get through this most difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with you.

With Deepest Sympathy,

Ed Johnson

Peoria, IL.



