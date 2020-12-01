Joseph G. Yandura
Age 89, a lifelong Joliet, IL resident passed Saturday evening, November 28, 2020 at home. A Korean War veteran, he served from 1950-1954 as an airborne radar specialist. He retired from Commonwealth Edison after 35 years of service.
He is the beloved father of Micki Yandura and Debbie (John) Mahurin; fond grandpa of Jason Kropinski and Timothy Dobbins, Michael Hogan, Danny Hogan and Amanda Mahurin; great-grandpa of Madison Kropinski, Betina Kropinski, Sawyer and Beckett Hogan. Also survived by his brother, Eugene (Gerrie) Letasi; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his wife, Joan L. (nee Kovach) Yandura; mother, Cecilia Letasi; father Joseph F. Yandura; an infant granddaughter, Melissa Kropinski; brothers, George (late Bernice) Yandura, James (Judy) Yandura; and sisters, Eleanor (late Eugene) Frickey and Dorothy (late Jack) Cooper.
A former member of Ss. Cyril & Methodius, he enjoyed building model airplanes, swimming, golfing and woodworking; especially constructing toys for the kids.
Funeral services for Joseph G. Yandura will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet where visitation will be held for family and close friends from 9:30 a.m. until prayers begin at 11:15 a.m. Social distancing and facemasks are required and capacity restrictions will be observed. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12 Noon Thursday at St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church. Interment Ss. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery.
For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.