Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Joseph Hallam


1928 - 2019
Joseph Hallam Obituary
Joseph Hallam

Joseph Hallam, age 91, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Salem Village Nursing Center.

Preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Bessie (Seeman) Hallam Jr. and one sister Edna Hallam.

Survived by numerous cousins.

Joseph was a lifelong resident of Joliet. Retired from the E. J. & E. Railroad. Member of St. John Lutheran Church. He enjoyed woodworking, collecting trains. Joseph was a Cubs Fan and animal lover.

Funeral Services will be held, Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation Monday morning 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Memorials to the Will County Humane Society would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 29, 2019
