Joseph J. Chesson
Joseph J. Chesson, age 67, passed away May 20, 2019 at AMITA Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Joseph graduated from Lockport West High School in 1970. He served in the U.S. Army from 1971-1973. He worked at Baird & Company in Lockport and later retired from Stonelake Survey Company. He enjoyed traveling, gardening and loved to draw.
He is survived by his spouse Willie Moore and 5 siblings, Claudette (Walter) Toldness; Pam Chesson; Wayne (Diane) Chesson; Noel (Bill) Chesson; Jeff (Mary Ann) Chesson. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by his parents Joseph A. and Estelle (Valentine) Chesson.
Cremation rites have been accorded as per his wishes. Inurnment will take place at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery. Memorials to St. Edward in Christ Episcopal Church would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from June 25 to June 26, 2019