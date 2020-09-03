Joseph James Campbell
Born: June 17, 1955
Died: August 30, 2020
Joseph James Campbell, age 65, was a lifelong resident of Joliet. He graduated from Southern Illinois University with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism. He retired from the Illinois Department of Employment Security in December of 2019 after 40 years of service. He loved the outdoors, working in his garden and spending time with his dog, Rusty.
Joe was the loving father of Nicole Campbell and brother to Sharon (James) Parsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents James R (1981) and Glenor (2020) Campbell.
Private services will be held for Joseph. His final resting place will be Woodlawn Memorial Park. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Joseph's name would be appreciated.