1/
Joseph James Campbell
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph James Campbell

Born: June 17, 1955

Died: August 30, 2020

Joseph James Campbell, age 65, was a lifelong resident of Joliet. He graduated from Southern Illinois University with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism. He retired from the Illinois Department of Employment Security in December of 2019 after 40 years of service. He loved the outdoors, working in his garden and spending time with his dog, Rusty.

Joe was the loving father of Nicole Campbell and brother to Sharon (James) Parsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents James R (1981) and Glenor (2020) Campbell.

Private services will be held for Joseph. His final resting place will be Woodlawn Memorial Park. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Joseph's name would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved