Joseph John MateskiBorn: September 6, 1938Died: September 27, 2020Joseph John "Jack" Mateski 82 of Fountain Hills peacefully passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. Born September 6, 1938 to Rose and Joseph Matuszewski on their second wedding Anniversary in Joliet, IL. Graduate of Lockport Township High School and of Joliet Junior College. Served seven years in the United States Army Reserves.Jack retired from Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory as a Design Draftsman where he worked with Physicists and other scientists from around the world. He disliked retirement and he accepted a job as a tutor at Joliet Township High School to give back to his community and help kids. Jack loved his "kids," and they loved him. In 2014 after his second stroke Jack and Kathy moved to Fountain Hills, AZ.Jack was an avid golfer. Unfortunately two Strokes and Parkinson's stopped him from enjoying his favorite sport. And like his father, always had baseball on while working a sudoku or crossword puzzle. Jack was a member of Wilmington, IL Chapter of the Rotary International Club. While living in Fountain Hills he joined the Noon Kiwanis Club and helped at the River of Time Museum. He really found his niche when he joined the American Legion, Post 58. He volunteered for whatever he was physically able to do and enjoyed the comradery.Jack was survived by his wife Kathleen and four children: Christopher (Kristin), Brad (Jetsupha), Craig (Kristen) and Jill (Joseph) Brick. Eight grandchildren: Jack Brick 19, Jenna Brick 17; Alexander Mateski 17, Aaron Mateski 2; Evalyn Mateski 16, Samuel Mateski 14, Lillian Mateski 12; Theodore Mateski 3.Preceded in death by twin granddaughters Kathryn and Sophia Mateski and his parents, Joseph and Rose Matuszewski. He was a wonderful husband, father, "Pop", and friend to all. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.