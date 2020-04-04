|
|
Joseph John McCarthy
Born: March 21, 1928; in Lockport, IL
Died: March 6, 2020; in Chandler, AZ
Joseph John McCarthy, born in Lockport on March 21, 1928, passed away peacefully on March 6th in Chandler AZ.
He attended Sacred Heart Elementary, Lockport High School, and University of Illinois. He served in the Marines and married his high school sweetheart Donna (Ross) McCarthy. They were married 63 years. Joe worked for Fred Emich Ford for many years. He was a proud family man and enjoyed playing golf and euchre with his family and friends.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents Patrick and Ann McCarthy, wife Donna (Ross)McCarthy, son Dennis McCarthy, and brother Jim (Red) McCarthy.
Joe is survived by his twin brother John, his children Kevin McCarthy (Sharon, deceased), Bridget Hanley (Carl), Darren McCarthy (Peggy) and Meegan McCarthy as well as 7 grandchildren; Doug, Nick, Christy, Reagan, Callan, Connor, and Grant. 8 great grandchildren; Bradley, Maxwell, Shamus, Oliver, Josephine, Adeline, Hudson, and Camden.
A mass and a small gathering with immediate family will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 4, 2020