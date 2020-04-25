Home

Joseph M. Bennett

Joseph M. Bennett

Joseph M. Bennett, age 72, passed away on April 20, 2020 with Robert Bennett by his side, his nephew who he raised.

Joseph is survived by his mother, Glynola H. Soul, his niece Desera Hickey, his nephews Mark Bennett-Hill, Marcalus Bennett, and Robert Bennett.

He spent his later life dedicated to the wellbeing of his great niece and nephew Timothy Hickey and Carmen Martinez. Always willing to help those in need selflessly with his knowledge and time, he will be missed greatly by family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 25, 2020
