Joseph Michael Lucas

Joseph Michael Lucas Obituary
Joseph Michael Lucas

Born: July 17, 1981

Died: February 14, 2019

Joseph Michael Lucas "Joey" born in Joliet, IL on July 17, 1981 to Joseph C. and Georgia (Cleary) Lucas, passed away suddenly on Feb. 14, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center.

In addition to his parents, Joey is survived by 2 sisters, Heather (Matthew Sedlock) and Carrie (Jon) Offerman of Joliet. His Aunt Patricia Calcaterra and Scott and Todd Calcaterra, all from Richmond, VA. His Godfather, Christopher Galounis. Also the beloved Lukas family. Special "sister" Melanie Knight and nephew, Jesse Orasco. Also many family and friends.

Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George F. and Hildegard (Koesling) Cleary. Paternal grandparents, Joseph Lukas and Shirley Keagle. One uncle Michael Cleary.

Joe was a happy guy who absolutely loved life. He was a lifelong "die hard" Cubs fan through good and bad. Often called the "Mayor" of Longleat. A MaMa's boy and proud of it. Joey will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.

A memorial will be held at Cemeno's in Joliet on Essington Rd. at Theodore, on March 11th at 6:00p.m.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 10, 2019
