Joseph P. D'Atri
Joseph P. D'Atri, age 97, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020.
Joseph is survived by one son, Frank (Lana) D'Atri; and one grandson, Justin (Rahel) D'Atri.
Preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years Helen "Lou" (nee Tankovic) D'Atri; his parents, Paul and Carmella (nee Alberico) D'Atri; and siblings, Amelia, Chester, Ernest and Tony.
Joseph was born in Joliet and was a lifelong resident and a graduate of Joliet Township Highschool. Following graduation Joseph enlisted in the Army Air Force in 1939 and was part of a team that began the development of the radar system. After his time in the military, Joseph worked as a Carpenter for the Local 174 Carpenters Union. He was also an avid parishioner of Saint Mary Nativity Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's name to St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church would be appreciated.
Interment will be held privately at St. Mary Nativity Cemetery in Crest Hill.
Obituary and Tribute Wall for Jospeh P. D'Atri at www.tezakfuneralhome.com or for information, 815-722-0524.
Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 25, 2020