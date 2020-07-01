Joseph P. McGrath
Born: July 7, 1998
Died: June 29, 2020
Joseph P. McGrath, age 21, late of Joliet. formerly of Manhattan passed away suddenly on Monday, June 29, 2020.
Dearest son of Timothy and Mary (Duvic) McGrath of Manhattan. Loving brother of Molly McGrath of Fort Myers, Fl, Seanand Claire of Manhattan. Uncle of Creedan and Tristian Guthrie. Grandson of Kathleen (Loughran) McGrath of Manhattan and John and Mary (Ebeling) Duvic of Naperville. Nephew of Carleen (David) Hilty of Mokena, Elizabeth (John) Landry of Geneva, John (Tammy) Duvic of Glen Ellyn, Michelle (Mark) Keough of Charlotte, NC, Michael (Katherine) Duvic of Springsboro, OH, Ann (Kurt) Kauper of Naperville and Timothy (Amy) Duvic of Dayton, OH. 37 cousins also survive and his dog Koda.
He is preceded in death by his Grandpa James McGrath (June 30, 1999).
Joe was born July 7, 1998 and grew up in Elwood and Manhattan, IL. He attended St. Joseph's grade school and graduated from Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox. He was a gifted athlete and excelled in baseball and football. He was currently employed as a car salesman at Gerald Auto in Joliet. Joe loved being around friends and family, he was the life of the party. He will be remembered with a huge smile on his face and a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Joe was also an organ and tissue donor. Hopefully, his death will bring someone life.
Visitation for Joe will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 3-8:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Funeral service for Joseph will begin with prayers at 9:30 A.M. Friday, July 3, 2020 at the funeral home in procession to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 235 West North St, Manhattan for 10:00 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial.
Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Manhattan. Memorials in Joe's name to St. Joseph's Catholic Church would be most appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 1, 2020.