|
|
Joseph Patrick Sullivan, Jr.
Age 89, of Joliet, passed away on April 9, 2020, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center. He was born June 16, 1930, in Chicago, the son of the late Joseph Patrick and Marie (nee Goodrich) Sullivan. He was a WWII U.S. Army Veteran. In 2017, he was chosen to participate in the Chicago Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Joe resided in Worth, IL, before retiring to Mt. Home, AK, in 1995. He moved back to Illinois in 2002 and settled down in Joliet. He enjoyed spending the winters in Bonita Springs, FL. Joe established himself as a skilled Sheet Metal Worker and served as Vice President of the Sheet Metal Workers Union, Local #73.
Survived by his daughter, Judith (Steve) Pfanenstiel Medvesky of Joliet; grandsons, Bradley (Elizabeth) Pfanenstiel of Joliet and Bart (Jennifer) Pfanenstiel of LaGrange, KY; great-granddaughters, Ella and Amelia Pfanenstiel.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 35 years, Eleanor (nee Johnson) Sullivan; son, Joseph Sullivan; daughter, Cathy Pouder; and son-in-law, Robert Pfanenstiel.
As it was Joe's request, cremation rites have been accorded. Funeral Arrangements under the care and coordination of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 18, 2020