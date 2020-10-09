1/1
Joseph R. Lafever
Joseph R. Lafever

Age 33, of Manhattan, formerly of Joliet, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was born in Joliet where he was a lifelong resident. Joe graduated from Joliet West High School with the Class of 2005. He was employed by the Ironworkers Union, Local #444.

Joe enjoyed cooking, especially on the back yard grill. He was a very loving and devoted husband and father.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Lilliana; wife, Toni Kurbis; parents, Barbara (Scott) Richards and Ronald (Debbie) Lafever; his brother, Michael Lafever; step-sister, Mandi (Bob) Filas; paternal grandfather, Eldon (Kathy) Lafever; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends also survive.

Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Irene and Lucian Cialoni; paternal grandmother, Roberta Lafever.

As it was Joe's request, cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. with a Sharing of Memories at 6:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, a 50 person capacity at one time will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to benefit the education of his daughter, Lilliana, in the care of Ronald Lafever would be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may leave an online condolence or share a favorite memory.



Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
OCT
11
Service
06:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
