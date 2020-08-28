Joseph S. Forzley
Born: July 10, 1927
Died: August 25, 2020
Joseph S. Forzley, age 93 of Lemont, Illinois, passed on with dignity the morning of August 25th, 2020 with his loving and devoted family around him. Born on July 10th, 1927 in Lemont, Illinois to Salim and Fedwa Forzley, Joseph was a lifelong resident of Lemont who loved Lemont and its people. Joseph graduated from Lemont Township High School in 1945. He then served in the 5th Army Air Force in WWII. After serving his country, he received his degree from UCLA. He married his sweetheart, Bernice (Elias), in 1950 at the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church. They shared 70 wonderful years of marriage and three children together.
He worked in the insurance business for 8 years and for Argonne National Laboratory as a Purchasing Manager for 30 years. Helping people was one of his greatest satisfactions. He enjoyed vacationing in Florida, all sports, and, most of all, spending time with his family. He was a Scottish Rite Masonic member as well as a member of the Lockport Masonic Lodge #538 and Shriners. An immensely proud WWII Veteran, Joseph was an Honor Flight recipient as well as a member of the VFW and American Legion. Joseph was also a founding member of the Wilco Career Center and Lemont Injun Backers and coached Lemont Little League. He served as a board member of the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church and Franciscan Sisters, as well as on the Lemont High School Board, serving as President. He was a Lemont High School Hall of Fame recipient and served on the Lemont Planning and Zoning Commission. He also served on the Lemont Village board, later serving as Mayor from 1989 to 1992. Joseph was chosen as Lemont's Grand Marshall for the Keepataw Parade and Citizen of the Year. The Joe Forzley Bridge proudly stands at the Lemont quarries.
Joseph is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Bernice (Elias) Forzley; three children, Sharon (Ted) Mochel, Mark (Kathy) Forzley, and Dr. Samuel (Michele) Forzley; seven grandchildren, Matthew (Christina), Michele, and Michael Forzley, Sarah (Graham) Pocic, Nicholas, Anne, and Elizabeth Forzley; three great grandchildren, Grace and Jack Pocic and Hannah Forzley; sister, Gloria Abboud; sister-in-law, Joan Forzley; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Salim and Fedwa Forzley; two brothers, Edward and Richard Forzley; brother-in-law, Elias Abboud; and his mother and father-in-law, Asma and Essa Elias.
Funeral arrangements have been made by Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. in Lemont. Visitation will be held at the Lemont Township Community Center, 16300 Alba Street in Lemont from 2 to 8pm on Friday, August 28th. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 29th at the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 102 North Broadway Street in Joliet at 11:30am for family only. The services will be streamed online through the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church website. Joseph S. Forzley will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Joliet.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, Shriners Children's Hospital
, and the Lemont Food Pantry.
Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com