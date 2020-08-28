1/
Joseph S. Forzley
1927 - 2020
Joseph S. Forzley

Born: July 10, 1927

Died: August 25, 2020

Joseph S. Forzley, age 93 of Lemont, Illinois, passed on with dignity the morning of August 25th, 2020 with his loving and devoted family around him. Born on July 10th, 1927 in Lemont, Illinois to Salim and Fedwa Forzley, Joseph was a lifelong resident of Lemont who loved Lemont and its people. Joseph graduated from Lemont Township High School in 1945. He then served in the 5th Army Air Force in WWII. After serving his country, he received his degree from UCLA. He married his sweetheart, Bernice (Elias), in 1950 at the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church. They shared 70 wonderful years of marriage and three children together.

He worked in the insurance business for 8 years and for Argonne National Laboratory as a Purchasing Manager for 30 years. Helping people was one of his greatest satisfactions. He enjoyed vacationing in Florida, all sports, and, most of all, spending time with his family. He was a Scottish Rite Masonic member as well as a member of the Lockport Masonic Lodge #538 and Shriners. An immensely proud WWII Veteran, Joseph was an Honor Flight recipient as well as a member of the VFW and American Legion. Joseph was also a founding member of the Wilco Career Center and Lemont Injun Backers and coached Lemont Little League. He served as a board member of the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church and Franciscan Sisters, as well as on the Lemont High School Board, serving as President. He was a Lemont High School Hall of Fame recipient and served on the Lemont Planning and Zoning Commission. He also served on the Lemont Village board, later serving as Mayor from 1989 to 1992. Joseph was chosen as Lemont's Grand Marshall for the Keepataw Parade and Citizen of the Year. The Joe Forzley Bridge proudly stands at the Lemont quarries.

Joseph is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Bernice (Elias) Forzley; three children, Sharon (Ted) Mochel, Mark (Kathy) Forzley, and Dr. Samuel (Michele) Forzley; seven grandchildren, Matthew (Christina), Michele, and Michael Forzley, Sarah (Graham) Pocic, Nicholas, Anne, and Elizabeth Forzley; three great grandchildren, Grace and Jack Pocic and Hannah Forzley; sister, Gloria Abboud; sister-in-law, Joan Forzley; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Salim and Fedwa Forzley; two brothers, Edward and Richard Forzley; brother-in-law, Elias Abboud; and his mother and father-in-law, Asma and Essa Elias.

Funeral arrangements have been made by Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. in Lemont. Visitation will be held at the Lemont Township Community Center, 16300 Alba Street in Lemont from 2 to 8pm on Friday, August 28th. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 29th at the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 102 North Broadway Street in Joliet at 11:30am for family only. The services will be streamed online through the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church website. Joseph S. Forzley will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Joliet.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, Shriners Children's Hospital, and the Lemont Food Pantry.

Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com


Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Lemont Township Community Center
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:30 AM
All Saints Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Memories & Condolences
23 entries
August 27, 2020
I'am going to miss my uncle joe .I was lucky to have him as my uncle. He was a great man and will be missed dearly.
Lori Kattany
Family
August 27, 2020
Joe & Bernice have been friends with the Nahas for many years. We are sorry to hear of Joe's passing and we offer our deepest sympathy to Bernice.
Joe & Lore Nahas
Friend
August 27, 2020
Dear Dr. Sam and the entire Forzley family,
We are so saddened to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Hold on to all of the special memories of a wonderful man, and he will live in your hearts forever. Peace be with you.
Bob & Deb Smith
Friend
August 27, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 27, 2020
Dear Bernice and Family, We are so sorry over the passing of Joe. My thoughts and prayers are with you. I remember all of the times we spent together in Joliet. We send our love. Jackie (Nahas) and Jim Spota
Jackie (Nahas) and Jim Spota
Friend
August 27, 2020
Dear Forzley Family
Mr Forzley was a great man and will be greatly missed. He helped me get my job at Argonne. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. May he be in eternal peace.
Judith Prehn (Rutkowski)
August 27, 2020
Dear Bernice and family,

So sorry for your loss. Joe was a great man and I'm sure my dad, Joe Dvorak was there to welcome him home. May he rest in peace. Prayers for all of you.
Chuck and Lynn Grimm
Lynn Grimm
Friend
August 27, 2020
Dear Bernice and family,
Your husband/father was a very special man who welcomed us into the neighborhood many years ago when we moved back to Lemont. He always had time to stop by to say hello and reminisce about our family. Our deepest sympathy for your loss of a great man who loved Lemont and showed it throughout his life. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you in the days ahead.
Diane & Bob Lavery
Friend
August 27, 2020
Lois and I send our heartfelt sympathies and condolences during this most difficult time. We offer our thoughts and prayers for the Forzley family and friends.
Ken Novak
Friend
August 27, 2020
Sincere sympathy to you, Bernice, Sharon, Mark, and Sam, as well as your entire family. Joe will be so greatly missed. He always made you feel like you were such a special person when he talked to you. I will miss seeing him around town with his great smile. May your memories and love for each other give you comfort in this difficult time.
Pierce & Pat Spencer
Friend
August 27, 2020
Dear Mrs. Forzley,my deepest sympathies to your whole family. What a wonderful man. Loved chatting with him on his visits to Walgreens. Always told me to say hello to my mom. He will be missed by many.
Chris Lee
Friend
August 27, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to the entire family.
William & Mary Torek
Friend
August 27, 2020
To Sam, Missy and the entire Forzley family,
Our deepest sympathies to you on the passing of Mr. Forzley. He was a wonderful and kind man who served the community of Lemont with honor and dignity for so many years. He was loved by many and respected by all. We will keep all of you in our thoughts and prayers.
Joe and Kristen Falese
Joe Falese
Friend
August 27, 2020
Bernice and family, My heart is sadden to have lost such a great, loving and caring friend.
I have great memories of our Florida trips , (packing and unpacking the suitcase until it was to his perfection) his laughter about it, and all the trips we would take to see different things, and by golly Joe would keep up with the rest of us. He might have taken a nap or too in the car, while Jay was driving to where we decided to go that day, but that kept the energizer bunny going. I especially enjoyed the time all 8 of us rented that condo in Regal Palms for a month. (thanks Doc, for giving me a month off so that I could make this fond memory!) And for the 17 years I worked for Doc, every night Joe would come in the doors, and we all would say "What do you know Joe?" Up popped that grin and he would say "Hi girls" Just a few of the little things I'll never forget about my friend, Joe.
What a wonderful man that shared his life with so many and did so much to help so many. May he rest in peace. Love and hugs to the family.
Chris Lenski
Christine Lenski
Friend
August 27, 2020
To the entire Forzley Family...please accept our deepest sympathy and prayers. Joe was a great friend of our Family, for many years! May he Rest in Eternal Peace!
Greg SNIEGOSKI
Friend
August 26, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. We have such wonderful memories of our times together . May his memory be eternal. Lou and Joan Dimas
Dr. Lou and Joan Dimas
Friend
August 26, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to you Bernice and the whole family. Joe will always be in our hearts and prayers
Ken&Kathy Bromberek
Friend
August 26, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathies to you, Bernice and to your Family. Joe was an incredible, wonderful gentleman. We will miss him very much! May his memory be eternal.
Love Stan and Sophia.
Stanley ( Sophia ) Rousonelos
Friend
August 26, 2020
Joe was the nicest, kindest person I have ever known, Lemont lost a Great one. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Forzley family.
Pat Petzoldt
Friend
August 26, 2020
Joe was an extraordinary man! I feel so fortunate to have known him and worked with him on projects for Lemont High School, like our referendum and Alumni Organization. I relied on the fact that he was a straight shooter and treasured our conversations. I was honored to watch him receive his Alumni Hall of Fame award, return from his Honor Flight, and ride by in his and Bernice’s 70th Anniversary parade. His legacy includes his model of a loving marriage with his wonderful wife, his extraordinary sons and daughter who have followed his example as a volunteer and community leader, and his grandchildren who also have his spirit of kindness and thoughtfulness. He was a humble man who never fully knew the impact he had on our community. I will miss him dearly. My heart goes out to Bernice and the entire family.
Sandy Doebert
Friend
August 26, 2020
Dr. Sam, your Mom Bernice and your entire family.....please accept my deepest sympathy at the passing of your beloved Joseph.....he will be missed by all of Lemont.
Alice Jaje
Friend
August 26, 2020
Joe was a wonderful friend and neighbor. I pray Bernice that God holds you tight in your time of sorrow
Audrey Spencer
Friend
August 26, 2020
With saddened hearts we say goodbye to our dear friend, Joe. He was a wonderful gentleman and very good friend. We will miss his smile and laughter. Joe was a very unique guy. Rest in a well deserved peace.
Jim and Joan Rooney
Friend
