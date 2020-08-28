Bernice and family, My heart is sadden to have lost such a great, loving and caring friend.

I have great memories of our Florida trips , (packing and unpacking the suitcase until it was to his perfection) his laughter about it, and all the trips we would take to see different things, and by golly Joe would keep up with the rest of us. He might have taken a nap or too in the car, while Jay was driving to where we decided to go that day, but that kept the energizer bunny going. I especially enjoyed the time all 8 of us rented that condo in Regal Palms for a month. (thanks Doc, for giving me a month off so that I could make this fond memory!) And for the 17 years I worked for Doc, every night Joe would come in the doors, and we all would say "What do you know Joe?" Up popped that grin and he would say "Hi girls" Just a few of the little things I'll never forget about my friend, Joe.

What a wonderful man that shared his life with so many and did so much to help so many. May he rest in peace. Love and hugs to the family.

Chris Lenski



Christine Lenski

Friend