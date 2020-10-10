1/
Joseph S. Gabriel
Joseph S. Gabriel

Joseph S. Gabriel, age 77, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Joliet, IL.

Joseph is survived by his children, Joann (Jerry) Baker and Joe (Maria) Gabriel; grandchildren, Jerry (Stacy) Baker Jr., Jolene (Eric) Payne, Jason (Jackie) Baker, Joseph Gabriel III, Josephine Gabriel, Kelly Gabriel, Samantha Gabriel, Drake Gabriel, and Gage Gabriel; great-grandchildren, Bryce Baker, Brady Baker, Sophie Venckauskas, Allison Venckauskas, Kanden Venckauskas, Ella Payne, Emerson Payne, and Roman Baker; and brother, Gordon (Donna) Gabriel.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Joan (Yoesle) Gabriel; daughter, Jennifer Gabriel; son John Gabriel; parents, Gordon and Evelyn (nee Senffner) Gabriel.

Joseph was known for loving to spend time and having a good time with his family and friends. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He also worked for EJ&E Railroad Company until his time of retirement in 1998.

A visitation will be held for Joseph on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 3pm until 5pm at Tezak Funeral Home in Joliet, IL. Per Joseph?s wishes cremation rites have been accorded. He will be laid to rest with his wife at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL.

Obituary and Tribute Wall for Joseph Gabriel are available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
