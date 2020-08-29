1/1
Joseph Tapella
1952 - 2020
Joseph Tapella

Born: May 15, 1952

Died: August 27, 2020

Joseph "Jay" Tapella, age 68, a lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away peacefully, on August 27, 2020.

Born May 15, 1952, to Harry and Betty (nee Benetti) Tapella. Jay was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Church. He wasa graduate of the University of St. Francis and Worsham College of Mortuary Science. Jay was a substitute teacher at many local schools and was a coach at Joliet Junior College and the University of St. Francis. More recently he worked as a funeral director helping guide families through their time of need. Jay was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Joliet Council #382. Jay had many talents and hobbies such as drag racing, playing softball, playing the organ, bowling, and also enjoyed hunting with his dad.

Survived by his loving wife, Dalia (nee Camacho) Tapella; two devoted stepdaughters, JoAnna (Joseph) Tusek and Bernadette (Cory) Wheet; grandchildren, Britney, Jaiden and Ryland Schewe, Gabriella Flores and Dylan, Kiley and Chloe Wheet; and many dear friends and family members.

Preceded by his parents, Harry and Betty Tapella.

The family would like to extend thanks to Joliet Area Community Hospice.

Lying in state Monday, August 31, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 337 S Ottawa St, Joliet, IL 60436. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family for a future memorial. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com


Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Lying in State
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
AUG
31
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont

4 entries
August 28, 2020
Dalia & Family, so sorry to hear of Jay’s passing. Jay was a great friend and as a funeral director, he helped us through our family losses. He had many talent’s and good people skills and was caring and considerate of others.
Don & Tina Klepec
Friend
August 28, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family. May his memory be eternal.
Brian & Shelley Dames
August 28, 2020
Jay was a really nice guy and good friend. We met at the Oswego drag racing track and struck up a friendship. We lost touch some years later but I would often get reports on how he was doing from others that knew him. I will always treasure the time we spent racing, working on cars or hanging out at his place. RIP Jay.
Del Ullian
Friend
August 28, 2020
Jay was an excellent softball coach and friend to my father. He will be missed, and was a positive light in the world. Rest in peace. Nancy Smith Southcott
Nancy (Smith Southcott
Friend
