Joseph Tapella
Born: May 15, 1952
Died: August 27, 2020
Joseph "Jay" Tapella, age 68, a lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away peacefully, on August 27, 2020.
Born May 15, 1952, to Harry and Betty (nee Benetti) Tapella. Jay was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Church. He wasa graduate of the University of St. Francis and Worsham College of Mortuary Science. Jay was a substitute teacher at many local schools and was a coach at Joliet Junior College and the University of St. Francis. More recently he worked as a funeral director helping guide families through their time of need. Jay was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Joliet Council #382. Jay had many talents and hobbies such as drag racing, playing softball, playing the organ, bowling, and also enjoyed hunting with his dad.
Survived by his loving wife, Dalia (nee Camacho) Tapella; two devoted stepdaughters, JoAnna (Joseph) Tusek and Bernadette (Cory) Wheet; grandchildren, Britney, Jaiden and Ryland Schewe, Gabriella Flores and Dylan, Kiley and Chloe Wheet; and many dear friends and family members.
Preceded by his parents, Harry and Betty Tapella.
The family would like to extend thanks to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Lying in state Monday, August 31, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 337 S Ottawa St, Joliet, IL 60436. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family for a future memorial. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com