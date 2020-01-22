|
Josephine Ann Cheese
Josephine Ann Cheese, nee Fast, age 85, of Lemont, IL, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020. Ann had a sweet, calm, and peaceful demeanor. She had a little bit of a southern accent. She was an avid bowler up until about 25 years ago, loved to read the Bible and loved her grandkids.
Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Sophie Fast; and her siblings, George Fast, Lucille Fast, Charles E. Fast, Jr., James Fast, and Laverne Chalk.
Survived by her husband, Earl A. Cheese, to whom she was devoted and married for 60 years; her daughter, Marge Sommers; her grandchildren, Joe, Jake, Mike, and Maggie; a sister-in-law, Leticia Kaatz; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by the Sommers family, her church family, and her longtime friend, Joan.
Visitation Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 3 - 8 p.m. and Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 10 a.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Interment private. In lieu of flowers the family will make any monetary donations to Ann's favorite charities.
Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 22, 2020