Josephine "Jay"Barney (nee Sefcik)
Josephine "Jay"Barney (nee Sefcik), age 75, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Jay is survived by her loving husband, William Barney; brother, Tom Sefcik of Joliet, IL; nieces, Rhonda (Thomas) Tempinski, New Lenox, IL and Tracy Sefcik-Hall, Wheeling, IL nephew-in-law, Richard A. (Pamela) Clementi, of Joliet, IL; Three great nephews, Adam (Amanda) Tempinski, Joliet, IL, Clem Hall, Joliet, IL and William Hall, Phoenix, AZ; great niece, Ashley Tempinski ( Michael) Stoltz of New Lenox, IL; great-great-nephew Vincemt Tempinski and great-great-niece Emily Stoltz.
Preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Pauline(nee Tymowicz)Sefcik.
Jay was a loving and devoted wife to her husband, William. For many years Jay helped Bill run Barney's, the family store located on Ruby Street. She enjoyed bowling and golfing in her earlier years and was always there to help Bill throughout their marriage. She will be truly missed.
