More Obituaries for Josephine Boehning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Boehning

Josephine Boehning Obituary
Josephine M. Boehning

Born: May 1, 1946

Died: January 29, 2020

Josephine M. Boehning, age 73, of Channahon, IL passed away peacefully at home on January 29, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born May 1, 1946 in New York City, NY.

She is survived by her sons, Joseph (Constance) Boehning of Channahon, IL and John (Jill) Boehning of Crestwood, IL; Grandchildren Darian George of Dyer, IN, Russell, Rachel, and John Boehning of Channahon, IL, Olivia Jousma, Connor, Daniel, and Amelia Boehning of Crestwood, IL; Great-grandson Harrison Michael Hill of Dyer, IN; Sister Georgina Warpinski of Remington, IN; and Brother Joseph Pocius of Kentland, IN.

She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph Pocius and Peggy (Taylor) Pocius.

A private celebration of life will be held in her honor. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 7, 2020
