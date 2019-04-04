The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church
1502 E. Mills Road
Joliet, IL
Funeral service
Following Services
Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church
1502 E. Mills Road
Joliet, IL
Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Elmhurst Cemetery
1212 E. Washington Street
Joliet, IL
Josephine Ellis


Josephine Ellis Obituary
Josephine Ellis

Born: July 24, 1942

Died: March 29, 2019

Josephine Ellis (nee Knight) departed this life peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019.

Josephine was born in Soso, MS on July 24th, 1942 and migrated to Joliet with her parents in 1954. She was educated in the Joliet Public School system. Josephine worked as a homecare aide until her health began to fail.

She loved cooking and spending quality time with family and friends.

Josephine was an only child and was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Adlean Knight.

She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Pamela (Andre) Thompson and Deedra Ellis; Grandchildren, Courtney Ellis, Andre and Marcus Thompson and KeMani Brown. Special Friend, Georgia Ann McCullum and Dorothy Scott and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1502 E. Mills Road, Joliet, Illinois 60433. Funeral Service immediately following.

Burial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM; Elmhurst Cemetery, 1212 E. Washington Street, Joliet, Illinois 60433

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 4, 2019
