The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
18101 Oak Avenue
Lockport, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Elmhurst Cemetery
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Curry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Gwin Lynum Curry


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Gwin Lynum Curry Obituary
Josephine Gwin Lynum Curry

Born: July 31, 1945

Died: October 6, 2019

Josephine Gwin Lynum Curry, 74, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 31, 1945 in Whatley, Alabama to the late Willie Bob and Savannah Gwin.

She retired from Caterpillar Inc. in 2005. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church for 40 years. Josie's caring spirit and loving ways drew people to her. She always brought joy to others and could engage in any conversation making you feel good. She loved being around her family and loved her grandkids with all her heart.

Josie leaves to cherish memories with her husband of 47 years, Percy Zelma Curry, Jr; two daughters, Pam Dantzler and Marsha (Danny) Hunt; two grandchildren, Amber and Tyler Dantzler; four siblings, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Visitations will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at the funeral home, and Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 AM at Shiloh Baptist Church 18101 Oak Avenue, Lockport, IL. Service at 10:00 AM. Interment immediately following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Download Now