Josephine Gwin Lynum Curry
Born: July 31, 1945
Died: October 6, 2019
Josephine Gwin Lynum Curry, 74, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 31, 1945 in Whatley, Alabama to the late Willie Bob and Savannah Gwin.
She retired from Caterpillar Inc. in 2005. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church for 40 years. Josie's caring spirit and loving ways drew people to her. She always brought joy to others and could engage in any conversation making you feel good. She loved being around her family and loved her grandkids with all her heart.
Josie leaves to cherish memories with her husband of 47 years, Percy Zelma Curry, Jr; two daughters, Pam Dantzler and Marsha (Danny) Hunt; two grandchildren, Amber and Tyler Dantzler; four siblings, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Visitations will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at the funeral home, and Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 AM at Shiloh Baptist Church 18101 Oak Avenue, Lockport, IL. Service at 10:00 AM. Interment immediately following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 17, 2019