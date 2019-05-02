Josephine A. Hlavacik



Born: July 13, 1922



Died: May 1, 2019



Josephine A. (nee Stefanek) "Josie" Hlavacik Age 96 of Joliet, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Hospital, with her loving family by her side.



Born July 13, 1922 in Joliet, IL, Josephine was a daughter of John & Josephine Stefanek. She was raised and educated in Joliet and attended Joliet Township High School.



Josie worked at the Macaroni Factory in Lockport, IL and also for Zayre's Department Store.



She was a lifetime member of SS Cyril & Methodius Church, the Women's Auxiliary and the Will County Coin Club.



In Josie's free time she enjoyed gardening, crocheting, cooking her specialties: Cabbage Rolls, Drobi and Potica. She also enjoyed her trips to the casinos, where she rarely lost and won many free spins.



Survivors include her sons; Richard J. "Rick" (Denice) Hlavacik and Thomas J. "Tom" (Julie) Hlavacik, grandchildren; Amy (Nick) Collefello, Cheryl (Jeremy) Hoffman, Christine (Ryan) Staford-Ries, Melissa (Andrew) Urbancic and Mark (Rachel Moran) Hlavacik; twenty great grandchildren, one great- great grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews and her loving canine companion, Snuggles.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph J. Hlavacik (1987), her parents and siblings; Marie Kulesza, Anthony, Marco, Peter, John Stefanek and Ann Tondini.



Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, 1500 Black Road, Joliet, IL 60435



Funeral services will follow on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. with prayers in the funeral home chapel, then processing to Our Lady of Angels Chapel, 1201 Wyoming Avenue, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Jim Lennon officiating.



Josephine will be laid to rest in SS Cyril & Methodius Cemetery, Joliet.



Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Josephine's memory to: Joliet Area Community Hospice or .



Published in The Herald-News from May 2 to May 3, 2019