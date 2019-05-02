The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Prayer Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:15 AM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Angels Chapel
1201 Wyoming Avenue
JOSEPHINE HLAVACIK
1922 - 2019
JOSEPHINE HLAVACIK Obituary
Josephine A. Hlavacik

Born: July 13, 1922

Died: May 1, 2019

Josephine A. (nee Stefanek) "Josie" Hlavacik Age 96 of Joliet, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Hospital, with her loving family by her side.

Born July 13, 1922 in Joliet, IL, Josephine was a daughter of John & Josephine Stefanek. She was raised and educated in Joliet and attended Joliet Township High School.

Josie worked at the Macaroni Factory in Lockport, IL and also for Zayre's Department Store.

She was a lifetime member of SS Cyril & Methodius Church, the Women's Auxiliary and the Will County Coin Club.

In Josie's free time she enjoyed gardening, crocheting, cooking her specialties: Cabbage Rolls, Drobi and Potica. She also enjoyed her trips to the casinos, where she rarely lost and won many free spins.

Survivors include her sons; Richard J. "Rick" (Denice) Hlavacik and Thomas J. "Tom" (Julie) Hlavacik, grandchildren; Amy (Nick) Collefello, Cheryl (Jeremy) Hoffman, Christine (Ryan) Staford-Ries, Melissa (Andrew) Urbancic and Mark (Rachel Moran) Hlavacik; twenty great grandchildren, one great- great grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews and her loving canine companion, Snuggles.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph J. Hlavacik (1987), her parents and siblings; Marie Kulesza, Anthony, Marco, Peter, John Stefanek and Ann Tondini.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, 1500 Black Road, Joliet, IL 60435

Funeral services will follow on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. with prayers in the funeral home chapel, then processing to Our Lady of Angels Chapel, 1201 Wyoming Avenue, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Jim Lennon officiating.

Josephine will be laid to rest in SS Cyril & Methodius Cemetery, Joliet.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Josephine's memory to: Joliet Area Community Hospice or .

Friends may sign the online guest book by logging onto: www.PleseFuneral.com

Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction of Kenneth A. Plese, in Joliet, IL 815-735-2125
Published in The Herald-News from May 2 to May 3, 2019
