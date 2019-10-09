|
|
Josephine Keagle
Born: September 29, 1960
Died: October 7, 2019
Josephine "Aunt Josie" Keagle, age 59 of Joliet, passed away peacefully Monday, October 7, 2019 with her family by her side.
Born September 29, 1960 in Joliet, Josie was a daughter of Joseph and Lorraine (Kempke) Cullen. She was raised and educated in Joliet and went on to work for McDonalds for over thirty years. Josie was a selfless, strong, independent woman who told it like it was. She served as a mentor for countless young friends that she made through work and who would affectionately refer to her as "Aunt Josie". She would give you her last dollar and not expect anything in return. Josie believed in forgiveness and being grateful, which she passed onto her children and grandchildren. She loved dogs and enjoyed going on family vacations, as well as listening to oldies and R&B hits. Josie's most treasured times were always with her family whom she cherished dearly. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her children: David (Shannon) Keagle and Samantha Keagle (Ricardo Duran); grandchildren: Adrian and Erica Duran, and Grace and Carter Keagle; siblings: Charles Cullen, Michael (Dorothy) Cullen and Linda Poplawski; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews, as well as her beloved dog, Princess.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Lorraine; sister: Geraldine Oram; brother: Raymond Cullen, and sister, Thelma Kyles.
Family will receive relatives and friends for a visitation on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until time of funeral service, 7:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet.
Per Josie's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded following services.
Obituary and tribute wall for Josie at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019