Josephine A. Kuffner (nee Kroeker)
Born: January 26, 1941; in Steinbach, Manitoba, Canada
Died: September 11, 2019; in Naperville, IL
Josephine A. "Jo" Kuffner (nee Kroeker), age 78, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and Romeoville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She was born January 26, 1941 in Steinbach, Manitoba, Canada.
Jo was a 28-year employee with the City of Naperville, retiring as Deputy City Clerk in 2005.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 15, 2019