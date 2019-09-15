The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
1500 Brookdale Rd
Naperville, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
1500 Brookdale Rd
Naperville, IL
Josephine Kuffner


1941 - 2019
Josephine Kuffner Obituary
Josephine A. Kuffner (nee Kroeker)

Born: January 26, 1941; in Steinbach, Manitoba, Canada

Died: September 11, 2019; in Naperville, IL

Josephine A. "Jo" Kuffner (nee Kroeker), age 78, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and Romeoville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She was born January 26, 1941 in Steinbach, Manitoba, Canada.

Jo was a 28-year employee with the City of Naperville, retiring as Deputy City Clerk in 2005.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 15, 2019
