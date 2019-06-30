Josephine Lopez



Born: January 23, 1936; in Joliet, IL



Died: June 25, 2019; New Lenox, IL



Josephine "Jo" (Fonseca) Lopez, age 83 of Joliet, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 surrounded by her family at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.



Born January 23, 1936 in Joliet, Josephine was a daughter of Joseph and Mary (Jaso) Fonseca. Throughout her life, Josephine enjoyed attending parties and social gatherings, listening to music and going dancing with friends. At one of these dances Josephine met Anthony Lopez, Sr., and after a brief engagement they would marry on May 22, 1954 at St. Mary Carmelite Catholic Church in Joliet. Together Josephine and Anthony would build a home and start a family.



Josephine worked in food service and was also a member of the Our Lady of Guadalupe Group that assisted with various functions at Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Joliet. Josephine was retired from JTHS district 204 as a server first at Joliet Central and then retiring from Joliet West. In her free time she enjoyed playing cards and watching classic movies. Josephine was also a great cook. Her most treasured times were always spent with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Survivors include her only daughter, Robin Jo Peralez; sons, Anthony, Jr. (Felisa), Andrew (Laura) and Mario (Marisol) Lopez; loving grandchildren, Lana (Nathan) Blusiewicz and Justin (Mandy) Peralez, Scott, Matthew, Marc, Corbin, Marisa, Addison and Angelina Lopez; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Nina, Leigha and Taylor; sister, Carmen Rauman; brothers, Joseph Fonseca, Jr. and Stephen Fonseca. Jo also had numerous nieces and nephews and cousins from Indiana who loved her dearly.



Josephine was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 52 years, Anthony, Sr. in 2006; and brothers, Jesse J., Raymond, Richard, Raul, Rudolph, Raul A. and Fred Fonseca.



Family will receive friends for a visitation on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 a.m. Following services, Josephine will be laid to rest with her husband at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.



Obituary and tribute wall for Josephine Lopez at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to: Published in The Herald-News on June 30, 2019