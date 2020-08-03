1/
Josephine M. Beebe
Josephine M. Beebe

(Nee Gigliette)

Age 96, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Josephine was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Preceded in death by her Cherished husband of 61 years and best friend, Richard J. Beebe (March 8, 2008); parents, Joseph and Maria (Nee: Mancuso) Gigliette; four brothers, Pete, Santo, Samuel and Joseph Gigliette; six sisters, Eleanor Baitinger, Rose Auten, Margaret Wilhelmi, Frances Plunge, Mary Ann Betts and Rose Gigliette in infancy.

Survived by her loving daughter, Kathleen (Roy) Christensen; grandchildren, Matthew (Samantha) Christensen, Alicia (Kevin) Owens and Jonathan (Christina) Christensen; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Virginia Gigliette; sister-in-law, Mary Gorgon - Gigliette and numerous other cherished family members also survive.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 in the funeral home at 10:00am with Fr. Andrew Wawrzyn officiating. Interment immediately following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband.

*Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing practices are required inside the funeral home and a capacity of 50 guests will be allowed in at a time.



Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
