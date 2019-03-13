The Herald-News Obituaries
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 629-0094
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Pius X Church
Lombard, IL
Josephine M. Dixon Obituary
JOSEPHINE M. DIXON

Josephine M. Dixon, nee Lukanc, age 91, of Lombard, died March 4th at her home.

Visitation and Funeral Mass will be held Friday, March 15th, with Visitation from 9:00 AM until time of Prayers at 11:00 AM from Brust Funeral Home, 135 South Main Street, Lombard, to St. Pius X Church, Lombard, for 11:30 AM Mass.

Interment will be Private.

Mrs. Dixon is survived by her husband, Ralph; three daughters, Phyllis Levine, Donna (Michael) Longo, and Karen (Greg) Brown; seven grandchildren, Raymond Dixon, Chris Levine, Brooke Brown, Megan Brown, Elizabeth Levine, Katelyn Longo, and Anthony Longo; her brother, Ray Lukanc; her nieces and nephews, Cindy Nelson nee Lukanc, Jeff Lukanc, Todd Lukanc, and Ray Lukanc; and many grandnieces and grandnephews.

Mrs. Dixon is preceded in death by her son, Scott; her parents, Frank and Frances (nee Finc) Lukanc; and her brothers and sisters, Frances Ostrem, Fred Lukanc, and Juliann Lukanc.

Mrs. Dixon was a graduate of Joliet College. She had worked as a lab technician and also as a real estate agent. Mrs. Dixon loved to travel and a few of her memorable trips included Slovenia, South America, Alaska, Hawaii, Germany, and Mexico. Mrs. Dixon loved to play cards, crosswords and spending time with family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to , Midwest Affiliate, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674, are appreciated.

Arrangements by Brust Funeral Home. Visit www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 13, 2019
