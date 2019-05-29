Josephine M. Ziller



Born: born May 16, 1937; in Joliet, IL



Died: May 27, 2019; in Joliet, IL



Josephine M. Ziller, age 82, of Plainfield, formerly of Joliet, IL, passed away May 27, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Joliet, IL. She was born May 16, 1937 in Joliet, IL.



Josephine is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Eugene; loving children, Robin (Ronald) Quast, Robert Ziller, Eugene (Alice) Ziller, Patti (Salvatore) Corso; adoring grandchildren, Eric, Shelly, Ronnie, Nicole, Tiffany, Johnny, Corey, Eugene III, Seth, Gabriel, Hailey and Hayden; adored great grandchildren; and dear sisters, Barbara Johns and Nancy Hibler. Many nieces, nephews and friends also survive.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee & Helen Grewenig; her son, Joseph Ziller and brother, Robert Grewenig.



Josephine attended Joliet Township High School in and graduated in 1955. After raising her children, she spent many years working for Kent & Kolmar Accounting in Plainfield, IL, which later became Klover & Co. CPA's, P.C. She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, Oswego, IL.



Josephine had a green thumb and was a talented gardener. She was committed to her family. She will be fondly remembered as an excellent wife, a loving mother and grandmother.



Visitation will be Sunday, June 2nd, 4:00-7:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Road, Plainfield, IL.



For more information, please call (815) 436-9221 or visit overman-jones.com