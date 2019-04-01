|
|
Josephine T. Bruck
Josephine T. Bruck (nee Socha), 101, of New Lenox, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital. Josephine was born in Chicago to the late Joseph and Mary (nee Miller) Socha.
Beloved wife of the late Anton Bruck and loving mother of Linda Bruck.
She was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.
Josephine worked at Braun Sales in New Lenox and was a Life Member and Past President of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 9545 New Lenox.
The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 9:00am until time of Funeral Service at 12:00pm. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Joliet.
www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 1, 2019