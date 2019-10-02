The Herald-News Obituaries
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
708-614-9900
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Joy E. Mason-Baker

Joy E. Mason-Baker Obituary
Joy E. Mason-Baker

Joy E. Mason-Baker. Age 66. Beloved wife of Stephen Baker. Dear sister-in-law of Sue (Michael) Schumer of Mt. Prospect, IL. Loving step-sister of Judy Lee Green of Tooele, UT. Caring aunt of Peter Schumer of Ossining, N.Y. and Christopher (Catherine Ro) Schumer of Chicago, IL.

Visitation Friday 4-7 P.M. at The Brady-Gill Funeral Home 16600 S. Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park. Services 7 P.M. Interment Greenview Memorial Gardens Cemetery East Moline, IL at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joy's memory can be made to the Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation c/o Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center, 676 North St. Clair, Suite 1200, Chicago, Illinois 60611; or you may donate online at www.cancer.northwestern.edu. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 2, 2019
