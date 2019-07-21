Home

Joyce A. Marshall

Joyce A. Marshall, age 93, a lifelong resident of Joliet passed away peacefully July 18, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice.

Joyce is survived by her son Donald (Sheila) Marshall; granddaughter Ryane (Brian) Schuman; her beloved great-grandchildren; one sister Anabelle and many other family and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband Donald M. Marshall.

Cremation rites have been accorded as per her wishes. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News on July 21, 2019
