Joyce Antoinette Brimer
1941 - 2020
Joyce Antoinette Brimer

Born: April 14, 1941; in Chicago, IL

Died: November 13; 2020; in Wilmington, IL

Joyce Antoinette Brimer (nee Righton)

Age 79, of Wilmington, IL, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at home. Born April 14, 1941 in Chicago, IL to the late Stanley and Petronella (nee Proncketis) Righton. Joyce married Donald A. Brimer on August 20, 1960 in Chicago. She was previously an administrative assistant for Lamont School District. Joyce enjoyed her card club and attending her grandkids sporting events. Member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Wilmington. Surviving are one son, Daniel (Dawn) Brimer of Wilminton; and two daughters, Dawn Peatross and Susan (Karl) Ruraede, both of Wilmington; five grandchildren, Lynsey Marshall, Tyler and Madison Brimer, and Kelsey and Kendall Peatross; one great grandchild, Kaelen Kelly; two sisters, Audrey Manley and Wynn Righton, both of Lockport, IL. Preceding her in death were her husband, Donald A. Brimer (January 2, 2009); one son, Richard Brimer; and son-in-law, Randy Peatross. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date. R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory in charge of arrangements. For more information and to visit her online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 18, 2020.
