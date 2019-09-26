|
Joyce B. Macon
Born: June 5, 1934
Died: September 20, 2019
Joyce Bernice Reiter Macon (nee Reiter), age 85, loving mother of three children, passed away the morning of September 20, 2019 at the River Glen Retirement Home. She was born on June 5, 1934.
She was the fourth child to Ralph and Florence (nee Olson) Reiter in Homer Township. Joyce's husband, Sam Macon, passed away in 2011. They had celebrated 55 years of marriage. Joyce is survived by her loving children Linda Schneider (Downers Grove) and Ken Macon (St. Charles); dear siblings Adella Fleck (Greenfield, WI), Arlene (Richard) Connell (Sun City Center, FL), and Pat Reiter (Ft. Atkinson, WI); three beloved grandchildren, one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. Joyce will be remembered for her warm personality, love of family and a passion for sports.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S. Hamilton St, Lockport, IL from 11 am to 1 pm. Interment to follow at Brooks Cemetery in Homer Glen.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 26, 2019