The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goodale Memorial Chapel
912 Hamilton St
Lockport, IL 60441
815-838-1533
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Goodale Memorial Chapel
912 Hamilton St
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Macon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Bernice Reiter Macon


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Bernice Reiter Macon Obituary
Joyce B. Macon

Born: June 5, 1934

Died: September 20, 2019

Joyce Bernice Reiter Macon (nee Reiter), age 85, loving mother of three children, passed away the morning of September 20, 2019 at the River Glen Retirement Home. She was born on June 5, 1934.

She was the fourth child to Ralph and Florence (nee Olson) Reiter in Homer Township. Joyce's husband, Sam Macon, passed away in 2011. They had celebrated 55 years of marriage. Joyce is survived by her loving children Linda Schneider (Downers Grove) and Ken Macon (St. Charles); dear siblings Adella Fleck (Greenfield, WI), Arlene (Richard) Connell (Sun City Center, FL), and Pat Reiter (Ft. Atkinson, WI); three beloved grandchildren, one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. Joyce will be remembered for her warm personality, love of family and a passion for sports.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S. Hamilton St, Lockport, IL from 11 am to 1 pm. Interment to follow at Brooks Cemetery in Homer Glen.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goodale Memorial Chapel
Download Now