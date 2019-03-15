Joyce C. Hojnacki



Joyce C. Hojnacki (nee Pitcairn), age 79, passed away peacefully with family at her side Thursday, March 14, 2019, at The Cottages of New Lenox. She was born on December 17, 1939 in Joliet, IL, to the late Mabel (nee Fridley) and Robert Pitcairn. Joyce graduated with the Class of 1957 from Joliet Township High School and had resided in the Joliet area all of her life.



Loving mother of Kristin (L. Scott) McCormick of Fishers, IN and Michael (Tonya) Hojnacki of New Lenox; proud grandma of Shaelin McCormick; fond sister of Robert J. (Patricia) Pitcairn and her twin, James R. (Kathryn) Pitcairn; and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was also blessed with many special friends who shared in her life.



She was preceded in death by her husband, David T. Hojnacki (2008) and her parents.



Joyce was a charter member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She served as Executive Secretary to the CEO at Silver Cross Hospital when she was younger. Throughout the years she also enjoyed working at the former Ponderosa Steakhouse, Gloria Jean's Coffee and American Family Insurance.



Visitation for Joyce C. Hojnacki will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral services will be held Monday March 18, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1015 Winthrop Avenue, Joliet, where Joyce will lie in state from 9:30 a.m. until services begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.



Memorials in her name can be made to the .



Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019