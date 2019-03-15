The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
1015 Winthrop Avenue
Joliet, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
1015 Winthrop Avenue
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Hojnacki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce C. Hojnacki


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce C. Hojnacki Obituary
Joyce C. Hojnacki

Joyce C. Hojnacki (nee Pitcairn), age 79, passed away peacefully with family at her side Thursday, March 14, 2019, at The Cottages of New Lenox. She was born on December 17, 1939 in Joliet, IL, to the late Mabel (nee Fridley) and Robert Pitcairn. Joyce graduated with the Class of 1957 from Joliet Township High School and had resided in the Joliet area all of her life.

Loving mother of Kristin (L. Scott) McCormick of Fishers, IN and Michael (Tonya) Hojnacki of New Lenox; proud grandma of Shaelin McCormick; fond sister of Robert J. (Patricia) Pitcairn and her twin, James R. (Kathryn) Pitcairn; and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was also blessed with many special friends who shared in her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David T. Hojnacki (2008) and her parents.

Joyce was a charter member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She served as Executive Secretary to the CEO at Silver Cross Hospital when she was younger. Throughout the years she also enjoyed working at the former Ponderosa Steakhouse, Gloria Jean's Coffee and American Family Insurance.

Visitation for Joyce C. Hojnacki will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral services will be held Monday March 18, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1015 Winthrop Avenue, Joliet, where Joyce will lie in state from 9:30 a.m. until services begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Memorials in her name can be made to the .

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now