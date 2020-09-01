1/1
Joyce Marie (Howe) Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Marie Davis

(nee Howe)

78, of New Lenox formerly of Mokena, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Joyce was born in Waynesboro, TN to the late James and Edna (nee Pulley) Howe.

Beloved wife of 54 years of David Davis; loving mother of Duane White, Melissa (Jeff) Jankowski, and Brian Davis; cherished grandmother of Sabrina (Michael) Tomlinson, Thelma (late Tom) O'Kelley, and Ethan Jankowski; loved great grandmother of Morgan Tomlinson, Ethan Tomlinson, and Tommy O'Kelley; dear sister of Willard (Judith) Howe, Jerry (Karen) Howe, and the late Robert (Denise) Howe; adored aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.

Joyce was a cook at Charley Horse Restaurant, Orland Park for 21 years retiring in 2005.

The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 4pm - 8pm. Funeral Service on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:00am in the funeral home Chapel. Interment St. John Cemetery, Mokena.

Wearing Masks and Social Distancing is MANDATORY for ALL in attendance.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kurtz Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved