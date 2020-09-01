Joyce Marie Davis



(nee Howe)



78, of New Lenox formerly of Mokena, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Joyce was born in Waynesboro, TN to the late James and Edna (nee Pulley) Howe.



Beloved wife of 54 years of David Davis; loving mother of Duane White, Melissa (Jeff) Jankowski, and Brian Davis; cherished grandmother of Sabrina (Michael) Tomlinson, Thelma (late Tom) O'Kelley, and Ethan Jankowski; loved great grandmother of Morgan Tomlinson, Ethan Tomlinson, and Tommy O'Kelley; dear sister of Willard (Judith) Howe, Jerry (Karen) Howe, and the late Robert (Denise) Howe; adored aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.



Joyce was a cook at Charley Horse Restaurant, Orland Park for 21 years retiring in 2005.



The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 4pm - 8pm. Funeral Service on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:00am in the funeral home Chapel. Interment St. John Cemetery, Mokena.



Wearing Masks and Social Distancing is MANDATORY for ALL in attendance.





