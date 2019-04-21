The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Range Funeral Home
202 S Eastern Ave
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 722-2215
Wake
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Park Church of Joliet
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Park Church of Joliet
Joyce Marie Holmes (nee Burton) was born June 29, 1940 to Beverly Benjamin Burton and Lottie (nee Bates) Burton. She departed this life to life everlasting on April 12, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center.

Joyce confessed her life to Jesus Christ at an early age and she and her children were baptized at the Forest Park Church of Joliet. She was a graduate of the first black school of Cosmetology, Ella Banks School of Beauty, of Joliet, participated in fashion shows, and was a graduate of Joliet Central High School.

She is preceded in death by her son, Myron; her parents, Beverly and Lottie Burton; and brother, Claude (Betty) Burton.

Joyce leaves to cherish her memories: her sons, Mark and Gary (Carolyn) Burton of Joliet; her daughter Lajoyia; 11 grandchildren, Deemarces, Dominique, Garyaun, Taylor, Justin, Maliyah, Joionna, Benjamin, Laetia, Trinity, and Lyra; her brother Donald (Ruby) Burton; numerous nephews, nieces and one special nephew Dion Burton.

Wake will be 10 AM, Monday April 22, 2019 at the Forest Park Church of Joliet and the funeral beginning at 11 AM. Minister Linda April officiating.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 21, 2019
