|
|
Joyce Marie Senffner
Born: May 28, 1938
Died: March 30, 2020
Age 81 of Joliet, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Sunny Hill Nursing Home of Will County.
Joyce was born in Joliet on May 28, 1938, at the family home where she lived a quiet, simple life until late last year.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Matthias and Annette (Bajt) Senffner; grandparents, Steve and Anna (Pintar) Senffner and George and Helen (Svetlecic) Bajt; one niece (Mary Annette Zarembski) and one nephew (Matthew Lawrence Zarembski); and numerous relatives and friends.
She is survived by her loving family: sisters, Phyllis (Tony) Zarembski of Rockford, IL and Mary Ellen (Ken) Spiegel of Joliet; brother Larry (Debbie) Senffner of Crown Point, IN; nephews Mike (Jan) Zarembski, Dave (Beth Ann) Zarembski, Jim (Sue) Zarembski, Tom (Laura) Zarembski, Greg (Donna) Zarembski and Eric Senffner; nieces Lori (Mike) Cazel, Amy (Dave) Hein, Tina (Rik) Menconi, Rhonda (Steve) Zaluckyj and Carolyn Spiegel; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
Joyce dedicated her life to her family, teaching profession and church. She graduated from St. Mary Nativity School, St. Francis Academy, and the College of St. Francis, where she sat on the Alumni Board for many years. She attained a Master's Degree in Mathematics from Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI.
"Miss Senffner" taught mathematics at Plainfield High School for 33 years and was Math Department Chair for much of that time before retiring in 1993. She was known for requiring her students to keep meticulous notes and folders. During her teaching career, Joyce was an active member of the Association of Plainfield Teachers (APT), a faculty sponsor for the National Honor Society and organized the Math Club, coaching student "mathletes" for competition. She survived the 1990 Plainfield tornado, which destroyed the high school, while preparing her classroom for the first day of school. She rarely missed attending monthly luncheons for retired teachers of the Plainfield School District.
A lifelong and devoted parishioner of Saint Mary Nativity, Joyce was proud of her Croatian heritage and generously served her beloved church and school in many capacities during her lifetime as a lector coordinator and lector; finance committee member; capital campaign committee member and school board member. She faithfully conducted the Sorrowful Mother Novena every Friday evening for many years and was always willing to pitch in at the annual parish picnic and countless other events supporting the church and school.
An avid Cubs and Blackhawks fan, Joyce enjoyed cheering on her teams and watching basketball, football, golf, ice skating competitions and the Olympics. Anyone who knew Joyce knows she loved a good bargain and hated to waste anything.
Donations may be made in Joyce's name to St. Mary Nativity Church or School or to the .
The family would especially like to thank the staff at Sunny Hill Nursing Home, who cared for Joyce so lovingly until her final day.
A memorial Mass and luncheon celebrating Joyce's life will be held at a later date. Family and friends will be contacted.
Obituary and tribute wall for Joyce Senffner at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 4, 2020