1/1
Joyce Marie Stevenson-Crudup
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Marie Stevenson-Crudup

Born: August 3, 1952

Died: August 20, 2020

Joyce Marie Stevenson-Crudup born August 3, 1952, departed suddenly August 20, 2020.

Joyce was born in Luxora, Arkansa to Josephine and Brayzill Stevenson, Sr. She graduated from Joliet Central High School. She was a teacher's aide at McKinley Park School and retired at an early age.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Josephine and Brayzill Stevenson. She leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Calvert A. Crudup; son, Derrick D. Stevenson; daughter, Whitney Crudup and she was the favorite granddaughter to Bigmomma; Gertrude Chandler; siblings, Shirley Ann, Brayzill Jr., Karen Jean, Dianna Lynn, Roderick Lee, Yvette Michelle and Trinita Chantelle; step-siblings, Orlando McClendon and Tya Lashun; eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday August 27, 2020 from 2:00-4:00pm at the funeral home. Private ceremony for family at 10:00 am on Friday, August 28, 2020, Rev. Jodie Nevils, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Minor-Morris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved