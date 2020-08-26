Joyce Marie Stevenson-Crudup



Born: August 3, 1952



Died: August 20, 2020



Joyce Marie Stevenson-Crudup born August 3, 1952, departed suddenly August 20, 2020.



Joyce was born in Luxora, Arkansa to Josephine and Brayzill Stevenson, Sr. She graduated from Joliet Central High School. She was a teacher's aide at McKinley Park School and retired at an early age.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Josephine and Brayzill Stevenson. She leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Calvert A. Crudup; son, Derrick D. Stevenson; daughter, Whitney Crudup and she was the favorite granddaughter to Bigmomma; Gertrude Chandler; siblings, Shirley Ann, Brayzill Jr., Karen Jean, Dianna Lynn, Roderick Lee, Yvette Michelle and Trinita Chantelle; step-siblings, Orlando McClendon and Tya Lashun; eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Visitation will be held on Thursday August 27, 2020 from 2:00-4:00pm at the funeral home. Private ceremony for family at 10:00 am on Friday, August 28, 2020, Rev. Jodie Nevils, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283





