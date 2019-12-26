|
Joyce Patricia Seeley Ganz
Joyce Patricia Seeley Ganz, (Nee Haller), age 87 passed away peacefully December 22, 2019 at Pleasant View Lutheran Home in Ottawa, Il, formerly of Plainfield, Lockport, New Lenox and Fairmont, Il.
Joyce was formerly employed as a school bus driver for the New Lenox School District, she was also a former Will County Bailiff.
She is survived by her loving daughters Kathleen Shepherd, (Wayne) Julia (Tom), Brenda (Derrel) Matlock, Patricia Militello and Colleen (Mike) Holem; brother William Haller; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren (and one on the way); sister-in-laws Joan Haller and Helen Bedingfield, also numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband's Richard Seeley and Robert Ganz; parents Frank and Julia Haller and a brother Thomas Haller.
A memorial visitation will take place Friday, December 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the memorial service, 11:15 AM at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 South Hamilton St., Lockport, IL. 60441.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to First United Methodist Church of Lockport, 1000 South Washington St., Lockport IL. 60441 would be most appreciated.
