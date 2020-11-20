Juan c. Vela
Juan C. Vela, age 68 of Joliet, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his late residence.
Juan was born in Texas and raised in Plainfield, living in Joliet his adult life. He was a graduate of Plainfield High School class of 1971 where he wrestled varsity three of his four years. He was the owner and operator of Vela's Restaurant and Lounge. He was also a member of IBEW Local #176, Illinois License Beverage Association, and the Joliet Moose Lodge #300. He served on the board of The Joliet Public Library as well. Juan enjoyed fishing in Alaska and Canada, golfing, dogs, and he loved cats. Juan was a classic car enthusiast and a proud owner of a 1966 Chevelle.
He is survived by his daughter, Veronica D. (Edward Cintora) Vela of Joliet; granddaughter, Brissa Cintora; former wife, Oralia Vela of Joliet; his parents, Asencion and Carmen Vela of Channahon; brother Ascencion (Colleen) Vela III of Channahon; three sisters, Carmen Smith of Joliet, Rosa (Jim Chobar) Vela of AZ, and Anna (Gary Lakotich) of Eberhard, IN; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded by his daughter, Vanessa Sofia Vela (2013); and his sister, Sylvia Westoff (2000); his sister, Sylvia Westoff (2000).
Funeral services for Juan Vela will be held privately by the family. He will be laid to rest next to his daughter, Vanessa Sofia at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
