Juanita J. Schreiber
(nee Millis)
Born: January 13, 1936
Died: September 3, 2019
"Gramma JJ" age 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Our Lady of Angels Nursing Home, Joliet surrounded by her loving family. Born January 13, 1936 in Anna, IL., daughter of Frank Wade and Clyde Elizabeth (nee Hartline) Millis.
Survived by her loving husband and soulmate, William "Bill" Schreiber; five loving children, Rodney (Mary) Henderson of Benton, KY., Beverly Sabrah, Linda Wiedmeyer and Mike Henderson all of Cape Coral , FL., and Jodi (William) Dzak of Wilmington, IL.; one sister, Betty Larrison of Peoria; one brother, Frank (Margie) Millis of Anna, IL., eight adored grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Numerous other cherished family members, nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Kenneth Millis; a sister, Patricia Haire and brothers-in-law, Charlie Haire and Bob Larrison.
Juanita moved to Will County in the mid-fifties and began a career in law enforcement with the Lockport Police Department as a dispatcher, working in investigation division before becoming the office supervisor over civilian staff. Longtime Lockport Police Department Auxiliary and was a Park Ranger for the Lockport Township Park District. Juanita loved traveling, dining out, going to the casinos but most of all cherished spending time with her family and friends, especially on holidays, cookouts and family reunions. Juanita will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Juanita's family would like to thank Our Lady of Angels C- unit Staff for their exceptional care and support.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441 from 4:00pm until time of funeral services at 7:00pm. Chapel prayers Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in the funeral home chapel at 11:30am then proceeding to Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Romeoville for entombment.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 6, 2019