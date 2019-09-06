The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
O'Neil Funeral Home
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Schreiber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita J. Schreiber


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita J. Schreiber Obituary
Juanita J. Schreiber

(nee Millis)

Born: January 13, 1936

Died: September 3, 2019

"Gramma JJ" age 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Our Lady of Angels Nursing Home, Joliet surrounded by her loving family. Born January 13, 1936 in Anna, IL., daughter of Frank Wade and Clyde Elizabeth (nee Hartline) Millis.

Survived by her loving husband and soulmate, William "Bill" Schreiber; five loving children, Rodney (Mary) Henderson of Benton, KY., Beverly Sabrah, Linda Wiedmeyer and Mike Henderson all of Cape Coral , FL., and Jodi (William) Dzak of Wilmington, IL.; one sister, Betty Larrison of Peoria; one brother, Frank (Margie) Millis of Anna, IL., eight adored grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Numerous other cherished family members, nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Kenneth Millis; a sister, Patricia Haire and brothers-in-law, Charlie Haire and Bob Larrison.

Juanita moved to Will County in the mid-fifties and began a career in law enforcement with the Lockport Police Department as a dispatcher, working in investigation division before becoming the office supervisor over civilian staff. Longtime Lockport Police Department Auxiliary and was a Park Ranger for the Lockport Township Park District. Juanita loved traveling, dining out, going to the casinos but most of all cherished spending time with her family and friends, especially on holidays, cookouts and family reunions. Juanita will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Juanita's family would like to thank Our Lady of Angels C- unit Staff for their exceptional care and support.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441 from 4:00pm until time of funeral services at 7:00pm. Chapel prayers Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in the funeral home chapel at 11:30am then proceeding to Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Romeoville for entombment.

Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
Download Now