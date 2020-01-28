The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Riordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Young Riordan


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Young Riordan Obituary
Juanita Young Riordan

Juanita Young Riordan, age 94, of Joliet, passed away January 24, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the loving mother and grandmother of six children, fifteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.

Juanita was born in Campbellsville, Kentucky on July 2, 1925. She was formerly employed by the Joliet Arsenal and Silver Cross Hospital.

In retirement, Juanita loved to fish and travel. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, and having her nightly martini.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Chuck "Beans" Riordan; a son, Lee Young; her siblings, Huey Black, Dick Black, Bill Black, and Linda Davis; and two infant grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Larry Young, Garry (Karen) Young, Ed (Caryn) Young, Pat Micetich, and Beverly Young; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice for their excellent care.

Memorials in her honor can be made to or to the .

Visitation for Juanita Riordan will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -