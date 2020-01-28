|
|
Juanita Young Riordan
Juanita Young Riordan, age 94, of Joliet, passed away January 24, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the loving mother and grandmother of six children, fifteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.
Juanita was born in Campbellsville, Kentucky on July 2, 1925. She was formerly employed by the Joliet Arsenal and Silver Cross Hospital.
In retirement, Juanita loved to fish and travel. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, and having her nightly martini.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Chuck "Beans" Riordan; a son, Lee Young; her siblings, Huey Black, Dick Black, Bill Black, and Linda Davis; and two infant grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Larry Young, Garry (Karen) Young, Ed (Caryn) Young, Pat Micetich, and Beverly Young; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice for their excellent care.
Memorials in her honor can be made to or to the .
Visitation for Juanita Riordan will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
